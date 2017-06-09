Praise for local musos, businesses and Gin Gin Show

Pauline Crossett A big thumbs up to Brad from Gormo's Trims for the excellent workmanship you did on our car seats. You were pleasure to do business with. Highly recommended. Thanks again Stan and Pauline.

Jamie Richter Thumbs up to all the local musicians who play the pubs and clubs of Bundaberg each week. Thumbs down to the pubs and clubs with dodgy gear (I won't mention any names but the microphones at one club are shocking) and those who place restrictions on musicians in terms of volume and the types of music they can play.

Emma-Lee Ross Thumbs down to the people that egged my first-ever brand new (six-month-old) car Friday night on Maryborough St and left many paint chips and scratches! Absolutely devastated people would do this!

Amanda Mittelheuser Thumbs up to the Gin Gin show committee and all their volunteers for organising a wonderful, record-breaking attendance show. So great to see the town come together to showcase this small town's talents and local agricultural industries.

Sarah Kingston Thumbs up to Jake at Aqua Girls Avoca Fish and Chips! We went in about a fortnight ago and he was amazing. Quick to serve us, extremely polite and remembered who I as when our order was ready. I was incredibly impressed! Keep up the fantastic work! It certainly hasn't gone unnoticed.