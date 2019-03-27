Practice meet to be held at motoplex

MOTORSPORT: The Shed Alliance Bundaberg Motorplex is planning on holding a practice meet next month, if there is enough interest.

The organisers are planning on running a practice and two seater ride night on April 6 before the next meet for Carina Speedway on April 20 and 21.

The event is expected to run but only if there is enough interest on the night.

The organisers need 20 cars to go ahead with a decision on the night of Wednesday, April 3.

The cost to run on the day is $50 per driver.

There is also two seater V8 late model rides available for passengers interested in going in the car, which is at a cost of $160 for five hot laps.

To register for either of those you can contact the organisers on 0490723130.

Alternatively people can also register for either the practice or the two seater at https://bit.ly/2OqWMof.