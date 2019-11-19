Pozzebon makes his Division 1 claim

The Waves' Adam Pozzebon is all smiles after making a century in Division 3.

CRICKET: The Waves’ Adam Pozzebon sent a little statement to those picking the Rum City Foods Intra Cup team on Saturday at Salter Oval.

“Pick me, I’m ready to play.”

But it won’t be this week.

Pozzebon made a century in Division 3, racking 100 not out against Norths/YMCA.

It was his first century since the under-16 grand final last year.

The ton also comes after he got dropped from the Rum City Foods Intra Cup having played just a couple of matches.

“I’ve played a few matches in Division 1,” he said.

“But (Division 1 captain) Luke (Owen) said for me to go back to threes and make a few runs to stake a claim to come back.”

Pozzebon did just that, smashing the century in just 77 balls.

But even if he is picked for Division 1 this week, he won’t play.

The Shalom College student graduated last week from school and is celebrating this week at Schoolies.

He now plans to build into the Division 1 team and set up his plans for next year and beyond.

“I’m taking a gap year and work before I decide what to do,” Pozzebon said.

“I feel like that I’ve done what I needed to get back into the Division 1 team.

“It’s kind of what he (Owen) so I hope to get a spot and make some runs.”