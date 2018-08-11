LISTEN: Powerhouses' second quarter squeeze and a blowout

AUSSIE RULES: The AFL Wide Bay regular season has ended with dominant displays by the top three teams.

Hervey Bay Bombers, Gympie Cats and Bay Power will finish level on 52 points atop the table, each with a 13-5 record, but only two will go into battle in the major semi final.

The Bombers and Cats put the squeeze on their opponents, Brothers Bulldogs and Across The Waves respectively, and kicked clear for big wins.

Hervey Bay held a slim four-point lead at the first break, but a six-goal second term - in which Brothers kicked just one behind - put the Bombers on track for a big win.

Travis Mills kicked five goals while Jay Andrew and Mark Davies nabbed three each as the Bombers romped to 16.16-112 - 6.3-39 win at Brothers Sports Complex, Bundaberg.

AFL - Hervey Bay Bombers versus Gympie Cats - Travis Mills. Valerie Horton

At Gympie's Six Mile Oval, ATW was fighting for a place in the top four, and they came out strong.

Gympie was forced to earn its eight-point, first-quarter lead, but the Cats soon flexed their muscle.

The home side doubled its score in the second quarter, then held the Eagles to just eight points, before they kicked clear.

Bronzen Rowlands ended with eight goals and Bradley Forbes earned five as Gympie ended ATW's season with a 22.17-149 - 12.5-77.

The Cats kicked nine goals in the final quarter.

The Bombers and Cats both finished with a percentage of more than 200, and they will lock horns in the major semi on August 18, which will be held at either Keith Dunne Oval, Hervey Bay, or Waves Sports Complex in Bundaberg.

AfL - Gympie Cats vs Brothers Bulldogs - Bronzen Rowlands Leeroy Todd

The Power will be forced to scrap its way through an elimination final against Brothers Bulldogs despite its biggest win of the season.

Kym Sims kicked 11, Marcus Dyson eight and Dylan Winterton five as the Power dominated the hapless Maryborough Bears 45.20-290 - 2.6-18.

The Power kicked 13 goals in the first term, seven in the second, then more than doubled their attacking production, margin, and conceded just four more points in the second half.

It was the third-biggest margin of the season, and just the second time the Power kicked more than 200 points in a game.

It was also the first time the Power kicked more than 25 goals in a game, with the 45-goal haul shared by 13 men.

Wide Bay AFL - Bay Power v ATW. Bay Power's Kim Sims. Alistair Brightman

ATW and the Bears' seasons are finished.

Minor premiers Bombers will choose the location of its major semi final against Gympie, though the team is likely to pick Keith Dunne Oval to lessen their travel.

The Power will play Bulldogs at the other ground.