Powerful message burns strong

WHEN a tragedy occurs, the overwhelming sense of pain can often consume the people that are hit hard by the loss.

And when Helen Timbs' beloved brother took his own life, the pain was so unbearable that she could barely make it out of bed in the morning.

"I lost my brother Steve two years ago to suicide and after that, I needed something to do that would help with my grief and keep me busy, so I started making candles for myself," Ms Timbs said.

"Steve loved a good barbecue, so every time I cooked something on the barbie, I would light one of my outdoor candles and think of him.

"The funny thing is I always used to have candles lit throughout my house and Steve would come in and go 'You're gonna burn the house down with all these candles going one day Helen.'"

But Ms Timbs soon realised that her talent for creating long-lasting candles in beautifully presented jars could also help others going through a challenging time.

The Bundy local recently started her own business called Life's Flame.

Selling an extensive variety, Ms Timbs makes her stunning and personal products by hand, including candles, melts, tealights, spa lights, outdoor ranges and beautifully constructed gift baskets in vintage suitcases.

Passionate about delivering the best for her customers, the candles are long-lasting and made from the highest quality.

"My products are 100% natural, soy, all the ingredients are completely Australian-made, but most of all, they are handmade and made with love," Ms Timbs said.

And her consideration and commitment to protecting the environment, the candle maker and lover uses repurposed containers, from old mason jars and vintage sugar bowls, to trinket and jewellery dishes.

"I'm also a big believer in reducing landfill and waste, so I actually reuse containers for most of the candles.

"And I offer a refilling service, so if customers keep bringing me jars and containers, I keep refilling them with their favourite scents and fragrances."

But Life's Flame also carries a very special, powerful and meaningful message and a whole lot of love.

"Suicide rates are huge, especially among men who are old school, because they tend to hold things in and sometimes they don't talk about what's really going on," Ms Timbs said.

"Marcus Mission is a local support group here in Bundy and I want to donate $1 from every sale I make to the organisation, because I want to make people aware that there is help in Bundy for suicide prevention and you don't have to go to Brisbane.

"Hopefully it will turn into a profitable business, but that's not why I'm doing this … I'm doing it for love."

For pricing and to place an order, visit https://bit.ly/31Fvj6Y.

If you or someone you know is suffering, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36 or Marcus Mission on 1300 541 637.