Powerful gift needed to save lives in Bundy this Christmas

Lifeblood is calling upon residents to donate over the holiday season.

AT LEAST 400 blood and plasma donors in the Bundaberg region are required to save lives this Christmas.

Platelets are vital in treating cancer patients, while blood and plasma donations will assist pregnant mums, premature babies and those who require treatment following road accidents.

Spokeswoman for LifeBlood Belinda Smetioukh said donation stocks are particularly under pressure during the summer holidays and have the ability to save lives.

“Blood and plasma donations (are) one of the most powerful gifts you can give someone,” Ms Smetioukh said.

“Making a blood or plasma donation is an easy way to make a massive difference to someone’s life.”

Anyone who makes a donation during the festive season will receive a Gift of Life tag to thank them for their lifesaving contribution and encourage others to follow suit.

“It takes four blood donations to make just one dose of platelets for patients and they only last for five days so donors are constantly needed across the holidays to ensure cancer patients get this vital product.

“Your blood or plasma donation will be the gift of life for Australian patients this Christmas – and will have a far-reaching impact not just on the lives you save, but also the lives of their loved ones,” Ms Smetioukh said.

Bundaberg’s donor centre is open throughout the festive season, including on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.

For more information or to book a donation appointment, phone 13 14 95, download the Donate Blood app or visit lifeblood.com.au