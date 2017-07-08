Powerboat event on for whole family to enjoy

POWERBOATS: Get ready for some fast-paced action.

IF YOU love powerful boats get ready for a weekend of fast and furious action.

The Bundaberg Powerboat Club Inc is hosting The Rum City Powerboat Classic on July 15 and 16 at The Sandy Hook Aquatic Zone off Branyan Dr.

Competition events will include Open Class Inboards, Open Class Outboards up to Formula 1 and a demonstration from Formula Futures.

The six fastest boats over the weekend will fight it out for a cash prize to finish off the event on Sunday afternoon.

Entry to this event is free to the public.

The family fun event will feature free face painting for the kids as well as raffles to be won throughout the weekend.

All the action on the water begins at 10am on both days.

Food and drink will be available all weekend.

To find out more, phone Kathy Eglington, on 0411268575.