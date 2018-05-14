Power up on your knowledge

LOCALS wanting to learn more about vehicle charging stations will find it a little bit easier with the release of Australia's first guide to installing EV chargers for property owners, planners and developers.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said electric vehicle ownership was gaining momentum, and residential and commercial buildings in Queensland, as well as public infrastructure, would need to keep up with the technological advancement.

"Queensland has been leading the transition with charging stations from Coolangatta to Cairns,” Mr Dick said.

"This EV guide provides information on installing the appropriate electric vehicle charging infrastructure in new and existing buildings.”

In the Bundaberg region, charging stations are located at Miriam Vale and Childers.

To download the guide, visit https://bit.ly/2KkS3Bh.