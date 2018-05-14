Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TAKE CHARGE: The charging station at Childers.
TAKE CHARGE: The charging station at Childers. Grant Edwards
Business

Power up on your knowledge

14th May 2018 11:48 AM

LOCALS wanting to learn more about vehicle charging stations will find it a little bit easier with the release of Australia's first guide to installing EV chargers for property owners, planners and developers.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said electric vehicle ownership was gaining momentum, and residential and commercial buildings in Queensland, as well as public infrastructure, would need to keep up with the technological advancement.

"Queensland has been leading the transition with charging stations from Coolangatta to Cairns,” Mr Dick said.

"This EV guide provides information on installing the appropriate electric vehicle charging infrastructure in new and existing buildings.”

In the Bundaberg region, charging stations are located at Miriam Vale and Childers.

To download the guide, visit https://bit.ly/2KkS3Bh.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    RESULTS IN: Bundy woman gets her PFAS blood test back

    premium_icon RESULTS IN: Bundy woman gets her PFAS blood test back

    News ONE month after the public was made aware the Svensson Heights town water supply was contaminated with PFAS, blood test results have started to be released.

    • 14th May 2018 1:36 PM
    BoM EXPERT: When Bundy's cold snap will end

    BoM EXPERT: When Bundy's cold snap will end

    News BUNDABERG has shivered through its coldest weekend of the year.

    Family fights for truth in Bundy cold case murder

    premium_icon Family fights for truth in Bundy cold case murder

    Crime "I will never stop fighting for justice.”

    Memories of skating rink will last forever

    Memories of skating rink will last forever

    Community Bundaberg families reminisce

    Local Partners