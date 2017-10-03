Power to thousands of homes restored

WILD WEATHER: A home in Avenell Heights had part of its roof ripped off and the shed damaged after a mini tornado tore through the area.

WILD WEATHER: A home in Avenell Heights had part of its roof ripped off and the shed damaged after a mini tornado tore through the area.

THOUSANDS of homes and businesses that lost power during yesterday's wild weather have been re-connected.

Ergon Energy spokesman Rod Rehbein said crews worked into the night to restore power to 5000 customers.

"The crews last night exceeded all expectations and were able to restore supply to all customers apart from one in Vasey St, who will need a new service line installed today,” he said.

"The improving conditions as the night progressed helped them make much better progress than expected.”

Mr Rehbein said the bulk of the power was cut after a landspout hit the Avenell Heights area yesterday afternoon.

WILD WEATHER: Flooding on Targo St. Mike Knott BUN021017WET10

He said 5000 customers were initially cut from power but by 10pm, crews had worked hard to narrow the number down to 1200.

"Power was restored to all apart from the single customer within 12 hours of the landspout,” he said.

Crews from the Gladstone and Rockhampton areas will travel to Bundaberg today to support local crews in responding to the damage.

https://www.ergon.com.au/network/outages-and-disruptions/power-interruptions/outage-finder.