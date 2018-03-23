Power switched on for AFL Wide Bay opener

MAKE A STATEMENT: Bay Power coach Michael Gay wants to see his side stamp its authority on the AFL Wide Bay against beaten grand finalists Brothers Bulldogs.

MAKE A STATEMENT: Bay Power coach Michael Gay wants to see his side stamp its authority on the AFL Wide Bay against beaten grand finalists Brothers Bulldogs. Matthew McInerney

AUSSIE RULES: It is all or nothing for Bay Power this AFL Wide Bay season.

The Urangan club has had the cattle to perform, and has possessed a squad that can win a breakthrough premiership, but for the past two years has fallen weeks shy of what could have been a fairytale result.

That will change this year, should coach Michael Gay and his squad get his way.

The Power, who lost the 2016 grand final then were eliminated by cross-town rivals Hervey Bay Bombers in last year's finals, will take the first step towards the premiership they crave when they host Brothers Bulldogs today.

For Gay, it is the first time he will see his side in action.

The Power convincingly won its pre-season game against Maryborough Bears earlier this month, and Gay said supporters could expect to see a similar free-flowing approach to the game.

"We have a few structures but there could be some extemporaneous acts out there,” Gay said. "We want them to play what's in front of them.”

It is not just with the ball Gay wants to see his side improve. He wants to see his players apply enough defensive pressure to force the Bulldogs into major mistakes.

"We have to be mindful of where our opponents are,” he said. "They're strong out of the stoppages and we have to be wary of them.”

The Power converted more scoring shots than any other team in last year's QFA Wide Bay Sunshine Coast competition, but the 62.16 points per game they allowed ultimately led to the team's downfall.

The clash with last year's beaten grand finalists shapes as an early opportunity for Gay's men to establish their playing style and send a message to the rest of the competition.

Gay said he expected Marcus Dyson, Damien McGreevy, Josh Wheeler and Matty Schlein to lead the team on the field, while exciting youngsters Mitch Beacham, Dan Goodwin, Brock Harch and Dylan Winterton establish their place in the senior side.

First bounce is at 3pm.