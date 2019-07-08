Power shuts down Dogs

HIGH RISE: Brothers Bulldog Mitchell Hart takes a chest mark during the contest against Bay Power on Saturday afternoon.

HIGH RISE: Brothers Bulldog Mitchell Hart takes a chest mark during the contest against Bay Power on Saturday afternoon. Brian Cassidy

AUSSIE RULES: "Looking at the ladder and their position they certainly have one hand on the premiership.”

Brothers Bulldogs coach Jack Sickerdick admits Bay Power will be the side to beat heading into the AFL Wide Bay finals later this year.

But the season isn't over just yet.

The Bulldogs were taught a lesson on Saturday at Brothers Sports Complex, losing to the ladder leaders by 73 points.

The contest was over by half time as the Power kicked 11 goals to five to lead by 40 points.

The Dogs were then kept goalless in the second half as the Power won its 11th straight game in a row.

"We lost it in the first half,” Sickerdick said.

"It was disappointing. In physicality we didn't match it and we didn't have enough run.

"The second half we did pretty well, stopping their momentum as they kicked five goals but we couldn't score anything ourselves.”

Bulldogs player Griffin Webb booted three, with Bay Power having five players score two or more goals.

Sickerdick said the mood in the dressing room was positive despite the loss.

"We knew they (Bay Power) are a good team,” he said.

"They play one step ahead and set up really well.

"Think next time we'll look at setting up differently. We've got them at home again.”

Sickerdick said the side learnt a lot from the contest.

The loss kept the side in third position ahead of The Waves, who lost to Hervey Bay in the other game by 90 points.

The game was over by half time, like the other match, with the Bombers up by 60 points.

The Waves now need to win next week's match against Brothers, in the Bundaberg derby, to stay alive in the finals.

"It's do or die for them and the heat will be on,” Sickerdick said.

The sides will face each other under lights at 7pm next Saturday at Frank Coulthard Oval. Bay Power and Hervey Bay also play at the venue at 4.30pm.