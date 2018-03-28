Power show strong form in opening win

HAPPY: Bay Power coach Michael Gay said he was happy with his team's first-round performance. The Power will travel to Gympie next week.

AUSSIE RULES: Bay Power coach Michael Gay does not think anyone should read too heavily into his side's 53-point, season-opening win.

The Power will train just as hard, if not harder, this bye week despite outscoring Brothers Bulldogs 14.11-95 - 6.6-42 last week.

His side produced 25 scoring opportunity, 14 of which were sent through the big sticks, as the Power romped to victory against the Bulldogs.

But Gay, like most coaches, isn't getting too carried away.

The 18-week regular season allows plenty of time for other sides to learn about, adapt to and overcome the Power.

"We're excited for the season, we know what we had to do, but at the start of the season we'll be happy to take the points,” Gay said.

The Bulldogs led by five points at the first break but the Power, buoyed by home fans, dominated the rest of the match to earn early, valuable competition points.

Matt Schlein kicked five goals while Harry Morris and Josh Wheeler kicked two each to power the Power home.

It puts the side third on points differential ahead of the April clash at Gympie's Six Mile Oval. The Power will be the first team to travel to Gympie since the Cats formally joined the AFL Wide Bay.

The Cats smashed Maryborough Bears by 96 points to sit first on the table, but that will not frighten the Power.

"We haven't seen anything yet but they've generally been strong at home,” Gay said. "It is always a challenge.”

"The stuff we've worked on is stoppages, it hasn't been our strength for the past few years so we're trying to sort it out.”

The Bulldogs lost two key men to serious injuries.

Jack Sickerdick and Connor Baulch were taken to hospital after suffering concussion and a broken collarbone respectively. Baulch will require surgery while scans showed Sickerdick suffered a skull fracture and a fractured eye socket.