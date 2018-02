POWER OUT: Customers will lose power on See, Burkitt and Miller Streets.

ERGON is warning customers in Bargara they are about to lose power.

An Ergon spokesman said supply would soon be cut to customers in parts of Bargara's central business district, including in See, Miller and Burkitt Streets.

He said the outage was necessary so Ergon crews could safely inspect damage caused to an underground conduit by a borer earlier today.

Crews expect the outage to last for between 60 and 90 minutes.

The spokesman apologised for any inconvenience.