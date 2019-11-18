Bora Ridge fire back to Watch & Act

WHAT WE KNOW:

Myall Creek Road, Bora Ridge: Watch & Act, out of control.

The fire is expected to impact on the areas of Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap.

A state of emergency and total fire ban is still in place.

Mt Nardi fire: Advice, remains out of control, impacting areas around Terania Creek, Tuntable Ck, Tuntable Falls, Huonbrook, Federal.

Wardell fire: Advice level, under control.

Border Trail, Woodenbong: Advice, remains out of control.

Summerland Way closed between Mt Lindesay and Qld border

Bungawalbin/Whiporie Rd is closed due to fire, between Moonem/New Italy Rd and the Summerland Way.

Important contact information during the bushfires:

Call 000 in an emergency

People in affected areas should register online with Register Find Reunite.

Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For general information and assistance call the Public Information Inquiry Centre on 1800 227 228.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to the RFS website for update.

Listen to your local radio stations, especially the ABC, and monitor the NSW Police Facebook site.

UPDATE 1.26pm: AERIAL footage shows the extent of the fire front at Bora Ridge. The fire has burnt almost 16,000ha.

UPDATE 12.39pm: THE Bora Ridge fire has been elevated to Watch & Act warning level.

The bush fire is burning near Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap. and has burnt more than 15,800 hectares and is out of control.

Current Situation

The fire is burning in the area of west of the Pacific Highway, north of the Clarence River and east of the Summerland Way.

The fire is burning towards the Main Camp Road area, Elliots Road and the Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Rd areas.

The southern edge of the fire is continuing to burn through the Doubleduke State Forest towards the Tabbimobile State Forest.

Should conditions allow, firefighters may undertake back burning to strengthen containment lines.

The Pacific Highway is open, but visibility may be reduced due to smoke. Stay up to date with Live Traffic NSW.

Advice

If you are in the area Bungawalbin, New Italy, Gibbragee and Tullumorgan, monitor conditions and know what to do if a fire approaches. Take advice from firefighters in the area.

If you are in the area of Swan Bay, Tabbimobile and Woombah, monitor conditions.

The Advice warning of a fire at Dunoon has been removed from the RFS website.

What you need to do

If you are threatened by fire, you may not get assistance.

If you are in these areas and your plan is to leave, or your property is not prepared, leave towards a safer location.

Safer locations include built up areas, well away from bushland.

If you are unable to leave, identify a safer location which may be nearby. This may include a cleared area well away from bushland, or an identified Neighbourhood Safer Place https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare/neighbourhood-safer-places.

UPDATE 12.28pm: A FIRE has broken out at Dunoon Rd, Dunoon.

At 12.20pm today a Rural Fire Service spokeswoman said a crew is on its way to the incident which was reported around 11.54am.

"We received a call to a bushfire in the area and a crew is responding to investigate," she said.

"It could be a flare up on the edge of the (Mt Nardi) fire."

More to come

UPDATE 11.07am: FLYING your drone in or anywhere near bushfires could cost you up to $10,500.

Creating a hazard to firefighting aircraft may also result in two years jail.

If you fly, emergency services can't, so #knowyourdrone and find out more at www.casa.gov.au/drones/rules/emergencies.

UPDATE 10am: The Border Trail Woodenbong continues burning to the North and East of Woodenbong near the Dairy Flat and Unungar areas.



The fire is expected to continue burning east / south east towards Findon, Lions road and Old Grevillia as winds and temperatures increase over coming days.



There are very few containment lines to the east of the fire. Properties in the in the Findon and Lions Road and Old Grevillia areas may be threatened.



The Mount Lindesay Road and Summerland way are closed - other local roads may be closed at short notice.

Advice

If you are in the area of Findon, Old Grevillia or Lions Road, monitor conditions and enact your bush fire survival plan. If you don't have a plan, know what you will do if a fire threatens. Leaving early is the safest option.

Watch out for burning embers, which may start spot fires ahead of the main fire front.

While firefighters are working in the area do not expect a fire truck on your property.

Stay up to date on bush fires in your area by checking the NSW RFS website, listening to your local radio station, or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

If you need further assistance you may like to attend an evacuation centre. A full list is available on the Northern Rivers Face Book Page or by calling the Bush Fire Information Line.

Please register at an Evacuation Centre before finding alternate accommodation or register online at www.register.redcross.org.au



Information

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station, by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737 or monitor the NSW RFS Fires Near Me app.

For information on road conditions or closures, please call the NSW RTA on 131 700 or check www.rta.nsw.gov.au. Remember roads may be closed without warning.

For information on closures of National Parks associated with this fire, please visit www.npws.nsw.gov.au

If you need to report a new fire or require urgent assistance, dial Triple Zero (000).

UPDATE 8.30am: THE North Casino RFS - Fairy Hill called in an aircraft at Bora Ridge when the Teatree plantation was under threat at the weekend.



"Our Captain called in the aircraft whilst the rest of the crew kept their eye on the huge gas cylinder to not come under ember attack or for the Fire to not get too close," North Casino RFS - Fairy Hill said on Facebook.



"A massive team effort by the NC crew and the crews from Far North Coast."

ORIGINAL STORY: SEVENTY-five per cent of power poles destroyed in fires still burning across the north coast have been replaced, according to Essential Energy.

The total number of power poles replaced is 415 of the 565 identified as destroyed in last week's bushfires.

Once given the all-clear by the RFS, and conditions assessed as safe, more than 300 Essential Energy workers worked through difficult conditions yesterday to restore power.

"These challenges are slowing restoration to many areas of our network, as access is still too unsafe for our teams with many areas still off limits due to active fires. At 6pm today Sunday 17 November, we have around 1,133 customers off in fire affected areas," Essential Energy's Acting GM Network and Customer Services, Brendon Neyland said.

Severe fire conditions on Myall Creek road at Bora Ridge. Marc Stapelberg

Working in locations from Ewingsdale in the north to Taree in the south, the teams have completed repairs to a significant part of the network.

"Our focus is on steady, safe work and we've managed to get a lot of power restored this weekend, with our team remaining injury-free. The safety of our people on our worksites and the surrounding homes and businesses remains our main priority," he said.

The efforts of the teams on the ground have been supported by Essential Energy's in-house Fleet Management team, which allows the crews to perform significant maintenance work on the ground resulting in a quicker response as 140 Essential Energy trucks and light vehicles are repaired and prepared overnight ready for the next day's operations.

Operations have also progressed with the conditions improving in some areas.

"With RFS clearance we've put our drones up in action to survey the work required, using helicopters to provide air assessment and we also have excavators in operation to assist teams to access challenging sites and replace poles safely," Mr Neyland said.

Essential Energy's website www.essentialenergy.com.au will have outages and estimated time to restore, where crews have been able to access the network to provide an estimation, and the Essential Energy Facebook page is also providing further updates.

Essential Energy reminds people to stay more than 8 metres away from fallen powerlines and report them on 13 20 80.