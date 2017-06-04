Power prices killing local cafe

POWER PRICE: Michael McPhee from Alowishus is concerned with the high cost of electricity.

ALOWISHUS Delicious owner Michael McPhee pays a whopping $70,000 a year in electricity bills.

And now Mr McPhee can expect to pay even more.

From July 1, households and small businesses will be slugged extra on their power bills.

Household electricity prices will increase by about 3.3%, and small businesses will pay an extra 4.1% after the State Government intervened to slash the QCA's recommendations by more than half.

"Since we started five years ago our power bill has gone from about $45,000 to $70,000,” Mr McPhee said.

"Now they're telling us there is going to be another increase.

"When is it going to stop?” A frustrated Mr McPhee pleaded with all levels of government and opposition to do something about the soaring costs affecting farmers, low-income earners and small businesses.

Mr McPhee says paying about $1400 a week in electricity costs affects cash flow and future business plans.

"I would like to see our state member, Labor or Liberal whatever it is, go in to bat for us small businesses,” he said.

Mr McPhee said the last thing he wanted to do was pass on the costs to loyal customers also doing it tough but feared if things continued, he would have little choice.

"We can't continue to absorb the price rises.”