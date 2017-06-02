Power price surge will hurt Bundy families

BRACE FOR HIKE: Power prices will go up from July 1.

BUNDABERG households will be slugged with another electricity price hike from July 1 with residents expected to fork out an extra $54 a year.

But the State Government says it could have been much worse if it hadn't intervened to slash the price rise by more than half.

The Queensland Competition Authority released its final decision on regulated retail prices for regional Queensland earlier in the week, revealing the annual bill for a typical customer on the main residential tariff was set to increase by 7.1% from $1490 to $1595 for 2017-18.

For a customer on the main small business tariff, the yearly increase was expected to be 8.2%, from $2449 to $2649.

But the State Government immediately announced it would intervene in the decision.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said the QCA's determination was unacceptable.

"We will not tolerate a return to the massive electricity price surges inflicted on Queenslanders by Campbell Newman and the LNP,” the Treasurer said.

"In a major cost-of-living initiative from the 2017-18 Budget in two weeks, we will invest $770 million over three years to back consumers and lower electricity prices from what the QCA has announced.”

He said the government's actions would reduce the household bill increase in regional Queensland from 7.1% down to 3.3%, an ongoing estimated saving of $51 per year compared to the original QCA outcome.

"This is also a good result for a typical small business, which will now see a much smaller increase of 4.1% instead of the QCA's 8.2%, resulting in a saving of around $90.”

But Opposition energy spokesman Michael Hart accused Mr Pitt of loading up government-owned electricity companies with $5 billion of debt and increased dividends to 100% - forcing them to increase electricity prices.

"His decision to treat the government-owned electricity companies like ATMs is increasing power bills for families,” he said.

Despite the State Government's intervention, the average power bill for residents will still rise about $54 and about $110 for businesses.