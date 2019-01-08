Power pole fire shuts Warrego Highway west of Toowoomba
THE Warrego Highway west of Toowoomba was closed to traffic after a power pole caught fire this morning.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to reports of a vegetation fire off the highway near Oakleigh Park Rd at Bowenville about 9.20am.
Crews extinguished the small fires believed to have been caused by a power pole which had caught alight.
The Warrego Highway was closed about 10.30am as a precaution due to concerns it could fall on passing traffic.
Firefighters left the scene about 11.30am.
Ergon Energy crews have been deployed to the incident.