Power pole fire shuts Warrego Highway west of Toowoomba

Tara Miko
by
8th Jan 2019 12:00 PM

THE Warrego Highway west of Toowoomba was closed to traffic after a power pole caught fire this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to reports of a vegetation fire off the highway near Oakleigh Park Rd at Bowenville about 9.20am.

Crews extinguished the small fires believed to have been caused by a power pole which had caught alight.

The Warrego Highway was closed about 10.30am as a precaution due to concerns it could fall on passing traffic.

Firefighters left the scene about 11.30am.

Ergon Energy crews have been deployed to the incident.

Toowoomba Chronicle

