Power plan to cut our electricity bills

Leanne Donaldson is about to help ease electricity prices. Paul Donaldson BUN150317KNAU12

MEMBER for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson says the State Government will deliver a $2 billion Affordable Energy Plan to help control electricity bills for Bundaberg households.

She said the announcement by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk would ensure more downward pressure was put on electricity prices from January 1.

The plan has freed up $20 million for rebates of up to $300 to purchase energy-efficient fridges, washing machines or air conditioners.

A further $200 million has been set aside for a Power Assets Ownership Dividend of $50 a year for every household bill over the next two years, starting from January and will be seen on bills from the second quarter of 2018.

The Energy Savers Plus program of $10 million will support Queensland jobs and industry with a 50% co-contribution to implement audit recommendations (up to $250,000 per customer).

This is expected to deliver savings of 10% to 40% for large industrial customers.

In regional markets like Bundaberg, $15 million has been set aside for Ergon customer discounts of $75 per household and $120 for small businesses that take up monthly billing options.

There is another $4 million for another 4000 regional households who would get up to $200 off bills through the expansion of the Energy Savvy program.

Farmers don't miss out either, with $10 million to support primary producers by delivering an additional 200 energy audits to agricultural customers through an expanded Energy Savers Plus program as well as providing a 50% co-contribution (up to $20,000) to implement audit recommendations.

Ms Donaldson said the plan would ensure typical households and small businesses would see no increase in their power bills above average inflation over the next two years.

She said this would be done by reinvesting all dividends from state-owned electricity assets to cut power bills.

"Owning our power assets means we can reinvest all the dividends in making electricity more affordable.

"That's something other states that have sold off their generators, poles and wires can't do. We look forward to seeing the modelling of Malcolm Turnbull's National Energy Guarantee, but it won't start delivering promised savings until two years from now.”