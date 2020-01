RESIDENTS of several Bundaberg streets may experience issues with power supply today.

Ergon is carrying out planned works today until around 2.30pm.

Around 113 customers are expected to be affected.

Streets that will be affected include Leo St, Nott St, Mimnagh St, Faldt St as well as Edward St and Kensington St.

Ergon says the loss of supply is to allow maintenance to the electricity network.