POWER OUTAGE: Thousands impacted, fault finding underway
More than 19,000 Ergon customers are impacted by a power outage in the Bundaberg region this morning.
According to the company's outage finder, 19,652 customers are affected while crews on route to fix the issue.
The loss of supply is reportedly due to damage requiring emergency repairs - fault finding is in progress.The following suburbs are impacted:
Ashfield
Avenell Heights
Avoca
Avondale
Berajondo
Boaga
Branyan
Brooklands
Bucca
Bundaberg
Bundaberg Central
Bundaberg East
Bundaberg North
Bundaberg South
Bundaberg West
Cordalba
Fairymead
Gooburrum
Invicta
Kensington
Kepnock
Meadowvale
Miara
Millbank
Moore Park Beach
Moorland
Mount Watalgan
Mullett Creek
Norville
Oakwood
Pacific Haven
Redgate
Rosedale
Sharon
Svensson Heights
Takoko
Tantitha
Tarong
Tegege
Walkervale
Watalgan
Waterloo
Welcome Creek
Winfield
Yandaran
The estimated repaired time is unknown at this stage.