Power is out in thousands of places around Bundy.
News

POWER OUTAGE: Thousands impacted, fault finding underway

Mikayla Haupt
by
8th Feb 2021 9:17 AM
More than 19,000 Ergon customers are impacted by a power outage in the Bundaberg region this morning. 

According to the company's outage finder, 19,652 customers are affected while crews on route to fix the issue. 

The loss of supply is reportedly due to damage requiring emergency repairs - fault finding is in progress.The following suburbs are impacted: 

Ashfield

Avenell Heights

Avoca

Avondale

Berajondo

Boaga

Branyan

Brooklands

Bucca

Bundaberg

Bundaberg Central

Bundaberg East

Bundaberg North

Bundaberg South

Bundaberg West

Cordalba

Fairymead

Gooburrum

Invicta

Kensington

Kepnock

Meadowvale

Miara

Millbank

Moore Park Beach

Moorland

Mount Watalgan

Mullett Creek

Norville

Oakwood 

Pacific Haven

Redgate

Rosedale

Sharon 

Svensson Heights

Takoko

Tantitha

Tarong

Tegege

Walkervale

Watalgan

Waterloo

Welcome Creek

Winfield

Yandaran

The estimated repaired time is unknown at this stage.

