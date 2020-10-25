Menu
More than 1000 homes are without power in Bundaberg as a storm begins to roll through.
Power outages as storm begins to roll through

Geordi Offord
25th Oct 2020 2:19 PM
MORE than 1000 residences around Bundaberg, Avenell Heights and Thabeban are without power as a storm begins to roll through the Rum City.

A further estimated 93 residences around Bundaberg, Childers, Logging Creek and North Gregory are also without power.

According to the Ergon Energoy outage finder map the loss of supply is due to damage requiring emergency repair and fault finding is in progress.

Streets affected include:

THABEBAN AND AVENELL HEIGHTS: Avenell St, Bamsey Ct, Banfield St, Barolin St, Bedford Ct, Bergin St, Blamey St, Brady St, Bryde Pl, Chancellor Dr, Channel Lane, Chenery Ct, Cole St, Cortes Dr, Crosby St, Deegan Ct, Elena Ct, Elverys Rd, Frank Gilbert Dr, Fritz St, Gammie Ct, Gayton Ct, Goodwood Rd, Hamilton St, Harper Ct, Harvey St, Heaps St, Hort St, Kellys Rd, Keppel Cres, Kevins Pl, Launchbury Ct, Lovers Walk, Marcellos St, Marquis Ct, Marshall St, Maughan St, Mccarthy Rd, Mccrohon St, Mcgill Cres, Mcgladdery Ct, Mclaren St, Mikkelsen St, Nash St, Newitt St, Nykiel St, Palais Ct, Patrick Ct, Rekow St, Schoch St, Shailers Cct, Sinclair St, Soblusky St, Taske St, Tesch St, Tomlins Ct, Tree Cl, Vandenberg St, Walk St, Wesche St, Wilmington St, Woolley St, Wyllie St.

CHILDERS, NORTH GREGORY, LOGGING CREEK: Alfs Rd, Dilgers Rd, Foleys Rd, Forestry Rd, Mccarthys Rd, Newlands Rd, Ricciardis Rd, Rosedale Rd, Royans Rd, Tetzlaffs Rd, Turpentine Rd, Vachers Rd, Vellas Rd, Voss Rd

