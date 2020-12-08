Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ergon Energy's Outage Finder map.
Ergon Energy's Outage Finder map.
News

UNPLANNED: Why more than 1000 people lost power

Mikayla Haupt
8th Dec 2020 2:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ABOUT 1400 Ergon customers across the Bundaberg region have been without power since 1.48pm. 

An Ergon Energy spokesman said there had been active storms and lightning strikes in the area which have caused significant damage to poles and wires which have led to outages for these customers.

The site states fault finding is underway while 697 customers across Bundaberg, Bundaberg East and Bundaberg South have been affected.

Another 673 customers in Avondale, Berajondo, Boaga, Bucca, Mullett Creek, Redgate, Rosedale, Takoko, Tegege, Winfield, Yandaran have also been affected by an unplanned outage.

The spokesman said crews are responding as soon as it is safe to do so and restore power to customers as quickly as they are able.

If people in the area see wires or poles down they should stay well clear and call 000.

Faults can also be reported by calling 13 22 96 to help crews locate specific issues caused by damage..

 

MORE STORIES

How much rain we got and what we can expect next

 

DUST WOES: Complaints blow in amid windy weather

 

PHOTOS: Riverfeast sets stage for Shakespeare show

bundaberg ergon energy power outage
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The 'appalling' reason sauced-up salesman back in court

        Premium Content The 'appalling' reason sauced-up salesman back in court

        News The court has heard shocking details of how an abusive drunken tirade towards his partner escalated

        How much rain we got and what we can expect next

        Premium Content How much rain we got and what we can expect next

        News Bundy didn't see as much rain as southern neighbours

        DUST WOES: Complaints blow in amid windy weather

        Premium Content DUST WOES: Complaints blow in amid windy weather

        News BRC staff are talking to builders at Bargara housing developments about dust...

        Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Premium Content Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Education Qld state schools hand out over 370,000 suspensions over five years