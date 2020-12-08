UNPLANNED: Why more than 1000 people lost power

ABOUT 1400 Ergon customers across the Bundaberg region have been without power since 1.48pm.

An Ergon Energy spokesman said there had been active storms and lightning strikes in the area which have caused significant damage to poles and wires which have led to outages for these customers.

The site states fault finding is underway while 697 customers across Bundaberg, Bundaberg East and Bundaberg South have been affected.

Another 673 customers in Avondale, Berajondo, Boaga, Bucca, Mullett Creek, Redgate, Rosedale, Takoko, Tegege, Winfield, Yandaran have also been affected by an unplanned outage.

The spokesman said crews are responding as soon as it is safe to do so and restore power to customers as quickly as they are able.

If people in the area see wires or poles down they should stay well clear and call 000.

Faults can also be reported by calling 13 22 96 to help crews locate specific issues caused by damage..

