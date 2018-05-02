Power out after man crashes car into pole

LIVE WIRES: Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to Robertson St after the crash.

LIVE WIRES: Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to Robertson St after the crash. Tahlia Stehbens

POWER is out to one unlucky Kepnock home after a driver crashed into a power pole.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to Robertson St after the crash, which happened about 3.50pm.

The male driver, the only occupant, was able to get out of the vehicle without help.

However, live wires at the scene are complicating the process for authorities.

A neighbour told NewsMail journalist Tahlia Stehbens that the crash has "sounded like someone's bin fell over” and she was surprised to see what had actually transpired.

Ergon Energy has also been called to arrange a repair crew to send to the scene.

Meanwhile, power is also out to 10 homes in North Isis while emergency maintenance is being carried out.

The affected properties are on Knockroe Rd, Lynwood Rd and Kellys Rd.

Their supply was due to be back on at 4pm but remains disconnected.