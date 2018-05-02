Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIVE WIRES: Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to Robertson St after the crash.
LIVE WIRES: Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to Robertson St after the crash. Tahlia Stehbens
Breaking

Power out after man crashes car into pole

by Jay Fielding
2nd May 2018 4:16 PM

POWER is out to one unlucky Kepnock home after a driver crashed into a power pole.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to Robertson St after the crash, which happened about 3.50pm.

The male driver, the only occupant, was able to get out of the vehicle without help.

However, live wires at the scene are complicating the process for authorities.

A neighbour told NewsMail journalist Tahlia Stehbens that the crash has "sounded like someone's bin fell over” and she was surprised to see what had actually transpired.

Ergon Energy has also been called to arrange a repair crew to send to the scene.

Meanwhile, power is also out to 10 homes in North Isis while emergency maintenance is being carried out.

The affected properties are on Knockroe Rd, Lynwood Rd and Kellys Rd.

Their supply was due to be back on at 4pm but remains disconnected.

bundaberg crash
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    PRICES SLASHED: Huge sale as owners look to hit the road

    premium_icon PRICES SLASHED: Huge sale as owners look to hit the road

    Business GREAT coffee and stylish clothing are essentials for any modern go-getter, but the sale of a popular Bundaberg cafe might leave one less option for locals.

    Bundy father of five jailed for choking partner

    Bundy father of five jailed for choking partner

    Crime Court hears details of a toxic relationship

    • 2nd May 2018 4:56 PM
    Could you live on $40 a day?

    Could you live on $40 a day?

    Politics “I do think there’s a real problem for the government payments."

    Local Partners