Power duo gain selection in Southern Queensland side

REPRESENTING: Matt Schlein (middle) to represent the Southern Queensland team again.

REPRESENTING: Matt Schlein (middle) to represent the Southern Queensland team again. TJ Yields

AFL: The successful start to the Wide Bay AFL competition by Bay Power has been rewarded with the selection of Joshua Wheeler and Matt Schlein in the Southern Queensland AFL side.

AFL Queensland today announced the North Queensland and South Queensland representatives sides to face off in the annual intrastate clash this Saturday at Riverway Stadium, Townsville.

The match will be held as a twilight curtain closer to the AFL home and away match between the Gold Coast Suns and St Kilda Saints.

For 30 year old Wheeler it is a great opportunity to finally play in the game he was selected for two years ago.

"I was selected in 2017 but had to withdraw due to injury,” Wheeler said.

"It is a massive achievement and I am privileged and honoured to be selected in the team.”

Bay Power vice-captain Matthew Schlein will return to the Southern Queensland side after kicking a goal in last year's match.

"It is an honour to be selected again and I am looking forward to the opportunity,” Schlein said.

"Having a team mate there this year will make it a bit easier as well.”

"The opportunities it provides is what excites me, learning from different players from different leagues and listening to different coaching styles helps us develop.”

Bay Power coach Kristian Walton believes both players deserve the recognition for their efforts this season.

"It is a great effort by both players, they are in really good form and deserve their selection,” Walton said.

"It is just reward for our club and the start we have had to the season.”

South Queensland Coach, Danny Craven, was pleased with the depth of the side to take the field his Saturday.

"We had excellent buy in form the players so it was a really tough job for selectors in coming up with the final 22," Craven said.

"There's a really good balance of experience and youth.”

"It's fantastic to have six players under 21 in the team."