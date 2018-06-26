Power dominates depleted Eagles, won't consider finals yet

AUSSIE RULES: The Waves may have been short on troops but nothing could stop Bay Power's from showing why are the team to beat in the AFL Wide Bay.

The Power dominated from the start. The boys in teal kicked to a 63-point lead at the main break, before they nearly doubled that total in the second half to run out convincing 19.9-123 - 4.5-29 winners.

Marcus Dyson and Matt Schlein kicked four goals each, Michael Walsh sent three through the big sticks and Glenn Bailey and South Queensland train-squad member Josh Wheeler earned two each.

While Power coach Michael Gay was happy to win, he did not allow himself to get carried away with the result.

"We played well but they had a couple of players double up (in reserves and seniors), they were depleted,” Gay said. "(The win) was probably down to both (performance and player shortage). We had some really good ball movement.”

The win, Bay Power's tenth after 12 rounds of the regular season, cements its place atop the table.

With an eight-point advantage to second-placed Hervey Bay Bombers, who should be awarded four points for the win despite umpires calling off its game against Gympie Cats with two minutes left to go, it could be time for Gay to think about the finals.

He isn't, not yet.

"There's still a lot of stuff we need to work on,” Gay said.

"There's a fair bit about our position around the ball, we have to fix and tighten up a few things.

"We knew going into this game it was must-win.”

That mindset, the unending push to succeed and improve the quality of football the Power's players produce, is what Gay, his troops and supporters hope will lead to a maiden AFL Wide Bay premiership.

Finishing top of the table, which the Power could do given two of its six remaining games is against struggling Maryborough Bears and the club has a good record against the rest of the senior teams, isn't enough.

The Power finished equal first in last year's QFA Wide Bay Sunshine Coast but were third due to percentage. They were bundled out by the Bombers in week on of the finals.

The Power will play Maryborough at Port City Park on Saturday.