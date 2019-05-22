Power couple: How powerlifter's fiance pushes him along

STRONG: Bundaberg lifters Mahleah Riley (left) and Tyran Stehbens (right) with trainer Lily Riley (centre). Both Mahleah and Tyran came second in their first ever power lifting competition.

STRONG: Bundaberg lifters Mahleah Riley (left) and Tyran Stehbens (right) with trainer Lily Riley (centre). Both Mahleah and Tyran came second in their first ever power lifting competition. contributed

TYRAN Stehbens has one goal in powerlifting, and that's to stay ahead of his trainer and fiance Lily Riley.

The Bundy-born man has been a supporter of his bride-to-be as she worked towards her own great achievements in the power lifting arena.

And now Lily, a strength and conditioning coach herself, has trained both her partner and her sister to podium finishes in their first powerlifting comps.

Powerlifting consists of the three basic squat, bench press and dead lift movements, where the totals of each lift are added together for a total.

The Bustanut IX novice competition is specifically designed for new competitors.

When Tyran found out he had finished second in the men's under 100kg division he was somewhat shocked.

"I was confident when I was up there but I was pretty surprised to get second,” he said.

"With the scoring formula I didn't know exactly how the ratios would work out.”

Tyran had just dropped from 92kg to 84kg in preparation for an overseas holiday and was unsure of how he would go, but was impressed with his efforts.

He recorded a 237.5kg squat, a 142.5kg bench press and a 250kg dead lift, giving him a total 630kg.

"My competition lifts weren't as high as my personal bests in the gym,” he said.

"I thought I got that 245kg squat during the competition but the judges said I didn't hit depth,” he said.

"I just missed out on the 265kg dead lift and then I was just too tanked to complete the last lift.”

For now, Tyran and Lily have jetted off to travel Europe, but have their sights set on states in March.

"It would be my first proper comp, but we'll take this three- month holiday and come back and rebuild.”

Lily's sister Mahleah, who competed in the under 72kg division weighing in at 67.5kg, also placed second with a 135kg squat, 57.5kg bench press and 140kg dead lift for a total 332.5kg score.