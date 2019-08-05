Power charge into the Wide Bay AFL grand final

GOAL SCORER: Josh Wheeler kicked six goals in Bay Power's win over ATW.

GOAL SCORER: Josh Wheeler kicked six goals in Bay Power's win over ATW. Alistair Brightman

Aussie rules: Bay Power are celebrating after securing their spot in the Wide Bay AFL grand final.

An emphatic victory over the struggling ATW Eagles in Bundaberg 19.18-132 to 10.8.-68 sealed their grand final appearance.

It is a double win for the Hervey Bay club as the final is scheduled for their home ground - Keith Dunne Oval.

Coach Kristian Walton is naturally happy with the great result.

"It is pleasing that the team gets to play at home in the last match of the season,” Walton said.

The Eagles did not make it easy for the Power, scoring their first goal in the first 10 seconds of the match.

At quarter time Bay Power lead by a solitary point 31-30 after having 11 scoring shots to the five over the Eagles.

The second quarter was a different story with the visiting Power kicking seven goals to lead 78-38 at half-time.

Josh Wheeler playing at full-forward kicked six goals for the Power with a supporting role from Jadon Fredericks who kicked three.

Bay Power will have a final regular season match next weekend against Brothers Bulldogs in Bundaberg before a two-week break.

"We have a bye in the final round of the competition and then another week's break for the preliminary final,” Walton said.

In the other senior match next weekend the Hervey Bay Bombers will host Across the Waves.

In a peculiar twist to end the season, the Bombers will play Brothers Bulldogs in the final round before meeting again the following week in the preliminary final.

In reserve grade results, Bay Power made it a double for the club, defeating ATW while Maryborough Bears recorded a win over Brothers Bulldogs.

It was the second win for the Maryborough club this season.