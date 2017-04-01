Potholes a nuisance on FE Walker St

SECTIONS of FE Walker St have become a hotspot for potholes in the past several weeks.

Despite road works nearly completed, the Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesman said the weather has delayed construction.

"Bitumen was applied earlier this year with a final application yet to occur. These works were planned for 20 March 2017 however the wet weather has delayed them,” the spokesman said.

"The first bitumen seal can be damaged from wet weather. Some minor potholes have formed due to prolonged rain and high traffic volumes.

"The road will continue to be monitored with repairs as required, until the final seal can be applied.”

If the weather holds up, road works are expected to continue next week.