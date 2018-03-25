Potential hour-long Bruce Hwy delays from Brisbane to Coast

MOTORISTS driving from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast tonight should be wary of potential waits of more than an hour.

MOTORISTS driving from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast tonight should be wary of potential delays of more than an hour.

Ramp closures at the Caloundra Rd intersection from 8pm to 5am on the Bruce Highway and the exit ramp to Caloundra Rd and Steve Irwin Way created problems overnight.

Traffic heading north was brought to a standstill at Caloundra last night with cars backed up for kilometres.

Frustrated motorists vented on social media.

Kathy Beare posted: "Just took one hour and 45 min to get from Woolies Petrol Station at Aspley to Etamogah Pub."

Lucy Jamieson: "Anyone else caught offguard by the Caloundra Road closures, detours and long highway delays tonight. So not cool with your kids in the car."

David Fisher: "Five mins from the turnoff turned into 1hr and a half on the Bruce car park."

William Mcdougall: "Tonight's the only night this has happened. Been going on and off for like 3 months and have been told for like nearly 12 months."

These works are scheduled as part of the Bruce Highway Upgrade, Caloundra Road to Sunshine Motorway. For more information, call 1800 749 022.

Ramp closures