TRACKING MAP: Ex-Tropical Cyclone OwenIssued at 11:25 am AEST Tuesday 11 December 2018. Refer to Tropical Cyclone Advice Number 6 BoM
Potential falls in excess of 100mm in Bundy this weekend

Mikayla Haupt
by
11th Dec 2018 11:39 AM

DUST off your brolly, this weekend the region might be in for heavy falls.

While predominantly clear skies in Bundy are expected with a slight chance of rain throughout the next few days, come this weekend could see falls in excess of 100mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast for Bundaberg has possible rainfall on Saturday between 35-70mm and 15-60mm on Sunday.

BoM meteorologist Aditi Sharan said towards the end of the week there could be heavy rain and thunderstorms in the region, as a result of ex-TC Owen in the north of the state.

She said while it was difficult to predict how far south it would travel, but it was expected to bring heavy rainfall in the Wide Bay and Burnett regions.

Ms Sharan said tomorrow morning it may regain cyclone status.

According to the bureau's records, the average rainfall for the Bundaberg region is 127.6mm, the highest daily total was recorded on December 31, 1962 with 204.5mm falling.

The predicted rain is set to bring about a cool chance with temperatures on Friday and Saturday not expected to reach 30 degrees.

