POTATO FARMERS? Football club's epic response to slur

THE social media team of one of regional Queensland's newest sporting clubs produced an epic response after one of their junior teams was described as "potato farmers".

Wide Bay Buccaneers travelled to John Frederick Sportsfields to face Capalaba Bulldogs in their fifth-round Football Queensland Premier League match on Saturday.

Rival fans allegedly referred to the under-15 Buccaneers, a team comprised of some of the most talented footballers in Bundaberg, Gympie and the Fraser Coast, as a "bunch of potato farmers" during their game.

The jibe clearly did not influence the result.

The U15s, who declared their intent to be the "Pride of the Buccaneers" before the season started, romped home 6-1 winners courtesy of a Bailey Paxton double and a goal each to four of his teammates.

As if that win wasn't enough, a fresh-minded Buccaneers social media team landed the next blow.

The U15 Buccaneers are fourth on the FQPL ladder with three wins from three games.

They will face second-placed Logan Lightning at Martens Oval, Bundaberg, on Sunday.