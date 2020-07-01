Pot-smoking granny heads grassroots cannabis party

A pot-smoking granny, who is on criminal charges and had to have her leg amputated after being denied a regular supply of cannabis, is running for election.

A pot-smoking granny, who is on criminal charges and had to have her leg amputated after being denied a regular supply of cannabis, is running for election.

THE October state election is shaping up to be an interesting affair with a pot-smoking granny joining a group to form a party to push for the legalisation of cannabis.

The Legalise Cannabis Qld (Party) was formed last month with granny Deb Lynch and doctor Deborah Waldron at its helm.

Within 10 days of forming, more than 600 members had signed up to the LCQ Party, which has a "green leaning" and will push for hemp farming and agriculture over mining.

Ms Lynch, who has spent five years in courts fighting criminal charges and championing the right to legally buy and use cannabis, said the party was set up just in time.

It submitted its registration paperwork on Wednesday to run candidates at the election, in 16 weeks' time on October 25.

Canna Nanna Deb Lynch will run for the newly-formed LCQ party to push for legalising cannabis for personal use to help people like her with medical conditions.

"We should know in about six weeks if it will become a registered minor party in time for the October election," she said.

"We are putting the government and Opposition on notice because we are fed up with not being listened to.

"We intend to stand candidates in as many electorates as possible, and there is no shortage of hands up.

"With other minor parties in the registration pipeline already, voters now will at least get some choice this time around."

Other minor parties which will run candidates include The Australian Progressives, The IMOP or The Informed Medical Options Party and the Health Australia Party (HAP).

Ms Lynch, who will run for the seat of Mermaid Beach, said the LCQ was aiming for seats on the crossbench.

Dr Waldron will run for the seat of Goondiwindi with Frank Brady the party's representative in the seat of Macalister, which takes in Logan suburbs.

Cannabis has been legalised for personal use in the ACT since January and Ms Lynch said she wanted ill people in Queensland to be able to freely use the drug which gave her some relief from her rare condition, which got so bad she had to have her leg amputated in 2018.

Ms Lynch, 60, played a seminal role in launching a petition, signed by 13,000 people, unsuccessfully asking the state government to legalise cannabis in 2018.

In 2016, she unsuccessfully ran for the Senate as a member of the Drug Law Reform Party, to highlight the plight of those with chronic pain trying to obtain pain relief drugs.

Originally published as Pot-smoking granny heads grassroots cannabis party