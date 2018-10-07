Pot-laced cookie, marijuana plant found in car on highway

POLICE were out in full force for Operation North.

The operation had thousands of drivers pulled over by police for RBT in a 12-hour traffic blitz on the Bruce Highway in Gin Gin.

Sergeant Sharon Morgan, Gin Gin officer in charge, said the operation was held on Friday from 6am to 6pm, with officers from Gin Gin, Bundaberg, Childers, Mt Perry, Bundaberg Dog Squad, Wide Bay Tactical Crime Squad, the State Traffic Task Force, Bundaberg Road Policing Unit and Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch.

Sgt Morgan said the operation was conducted in an attempt to reduce the incidence of fatal and serious injury crashes in the Gin Gin Policing Division.

"The operation was scheduled to coincide with Operation Spring Break which targets offences relating to the Fatal Five; ie; speeding, impaired driving, seatbelts, fatigue and drink driving offences,” she said.

"Heavy vehicles (trucks) were also targeted to ensure heavy vehicle compliance.

"Given the school holiday period is drawing to an end I considered it would be prudent to run this operation in the last week of the school holidays to ensure motorists utilising our arterial roads are safe and complying with road rules and legislation.

"With families heading home from school holidays we know that the roads will be much busier than usual, and that more cars on the road means there is a greater chance that people will be involved in crashes

"Road safety is a whole-of-community issue, and motorists need to be responsible on our roads, to prevent serious injury and fatal crashes.”

Throughout the 12-hour operation, Sgt Morgan said there was 1511 RBTs performed and one driver blew 0.073.

She said there were 44 drug tests - seven of which returned a positive result for methamphetamine and marijuana.

Twenty traffic infringement notices were issued, including heavy vehicles and unregistered vehicles, she said.

She said there were three arrest warrants and 20 notices to appear in court for offences including unlicensed driving and drug possession.

"Also of note, several vehicles were searched and in total we seized a cannabis plant, and other drugs including amphetamines and cookies laced with cannabis,” Sgt Morgan said.

"Three persons have been issued with (notices to appear) to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates court on charges of possession of dangerous drugs.”

Sgt Morgan said drivers were encouraged to plan their trips and take regular breaks every two hours to avoid fatigue and make the safety of their family and other road users the priority.