POT CROP: Woman faces court for growing more than 200 plants

Kylie O’Neill was given an immediate parole release after pleading guilty to growing hundreds of marijuana plants.

Kylie O’Neill was given an immediate parole release after pleading guilty to growing hundreds of marijuana plants.

A woman has been given immediate parole after more than 100 marijuana plants were found during a raid at her home.

Kylie O'Neill, 47, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court this week to one count of producing a dangerous drug in excess of 100 plants and possessing a dangerous drug.

The court heard police searched O'Neill's home on October 9 last year and a total of 219 plants were found in various areas around the property.

There was also a hydroponic set up for growing the plants, which were all of a small size.

Police also found marijuana seeds and a further 266g of marijuana.

Crown prosecutor Erin Kelly conceded O'Neill was growing the marijuana for personal use.

Ms Kelly said O'Neill had a lengthy and "highly relevant" criminal history.

She told the court in 2015 was O'Neill was sentenced in the district court after she produced 21kg of marijuana over a period of four and a half months.

Ms Kelly accepted the current offending was not as serious as that in 2015.

O'Neill's barrister Nick Larter told the court his client was now prescribed marijuana oil to help with her medical issues.

Mr Larter said O'Neill suffered a prejudicial childhood and had also gone through a number of traumas in her life.

Mr Larter said because O'Neill was now prescribed the oil medicinally, her risk of reoffending was at the lower end of the scale.

He said the amount found in the October search was significantly less than last time.

Judge Tony Moynihan took into account O'Neill's plea of guilty came at an early opportunity.

Judge Moynihan also took into account O'Neill had suffered through traumatic events in her life.

O'Neill was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with an immediate parole release.

Convictions were recorded.