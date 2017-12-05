Posy of marijuana'used for relaxation'

COURT: A child presented police officers with a bunch of marijuana his mother had been producing.

COURT: A child presented police officers with a bunch of marijuana his mother had been producing. underworld111

WHEN police knocked on the door of a Bundaberg woman's home, one of her children moments later greeted the officers with a bunch of small marijuana plants in his hand.

His mum quickly admitted the nine plants were hers.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told Bundaberg Magistrates Court that officers went to the home on Sunday, October 8, when the child walked in holding the bunch of the illegal plants.

The woman, 37, pleaded guilty to producing a dangerous drug - nine marijuana plants.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring accepted the marijuana was for her personal use following a defence submission by lawyer Mat Maloy, who said the mother of five used the drug to relax following the murder of her brother interstate.

She was fined $300.

A conviction was not recorded.