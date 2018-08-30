Menu
POSTIE: Ina Climas was over the moon when she received this letter from her grandsons.
Posties act of kindness helps grandsons' letter arrive

30th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG grandmother Ina Climas was surprised when a large envelope was "delicately placed” in her mail box.

The letter was from her two grandsons, 9 and 3, from Noosa.

It wasn't so much the letter itself which gave the "Ninnie” goosebumps, but the message on it.

It read: "Dear Mr Postman, We want to send this picture to our Grandmother, but our Mum won't give us dollars for a stamp.

"Will you still please send to her. Ario and Tate.”

Mrs Climas was happy that Australia Post took it upon itself to ensure the message was received.

"It made me smile,” she said.

"Nana's treasure little things like this and I will keep it with my other keepsakes.”

The envelope also had a drawing of a toy the grandsons had asked their "Ninnie” to buy for them.

australia post bundaberg ina climas
