Post office on the move

THE Bargara post office is about to open the envelope on a new era as it moves to a bigger space.

February will see the post office move two doors down to the other side of the Windmill and the team is beside themselves with excitement.

The new building used to be the old See Street Medical Centre.

“We’ll have new counter tops and floors,” said licensee Mandy Healey.

“Everyone is just so excited and we’ve had so many well wishes.”

Ms Healey said there will also be five designated car parks for post office customers, making it more friendly for wheelchair and wheelie-walker users.

The new space will also give them more space to cater for the booming number of parcels coming through.

Licensee Craig Donehue said with the lack of space they would have been forced out in years to come.

Mr Donehue said the new site would be much more practical.

“We’ll have three to four times the parcel space,” he said.

“The amount of parcels coming through are projected to double in the next six years.

“We’ve definitely noticed a substantial amount coming through.”

Ms Healey said having a post office in Bargara is convenient for residents, particularly the elderly.

“We’re open five and a half days a week, so people can come in before work and on weekends to get parcels,” she said.

“We also do banking for 64 banks and banking institutions and people can deposit or withdraw money which saves them going to town.”

They also have a range of gifts and do ID and passport services.

“It saves people a trip to town,” she said.

The post office will continue trading until the relocation to ensure the local postal services in the area aren’t impacted.