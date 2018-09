SNAKE BITE: A man has been bitten by a snake believed to be a taipan (image not related).

A 39-YEAR-OLD man has been bitten by a snake believed to be a taipan in the Kinkuna area.

Emergency service crews are assessing the man for a snake bite on his foot.

An ambulance spokesman said the man would likely be transferred to hospital as a precaution.