FORECAST: MetEye - Chance of any rain, Updated 22 Dec 2018, 1:00 PM AEST.
Possible rain in Bundaberg region this evening

Mikayla Haupt
by
22nd Dec 2018 3:00 PM

THERE may be some reprieve from today's heat, according to Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson.

Mr Thompson said the hot conditions this afternoon could shift with a southerly change moving up the coast, bringing about cooler air.

With the change, he said there would be a chance of a shower and storm for the Bundaberg region.

Mr Thompson encouraged people to keep an eye out for weather warnings as there could be a possible severe storm could bring heavy rain and damaging wind.

The cool air left by the southerly change is expected to reduce temperatures tomorrow, Mr Thompson said the mercury was forecast around the 29-30 degrees mark.

He said Christmas Day was looking to be a good day for several parts of the southeast, including Bundaberg.

According to BoM's website, Bundaberg is expecting temperatures between 19 and 29 degrees for Christmas Day.

