Possible link to man in disturbing servo footage

CCTV: Police have released an image of a man that may be linked to frightening footage from an East Bundaberg service station. Carolyn Booth

DETECTIVES have released an image of a man they say may be able to assist with investigations into disturbing footage released by the NewsMail.

In the CCTV footage obtained by the NewsMail on Sunday, a man covering his face is seen knocking on the window of an East Bundaberg service station with a 30cm knife.

Now Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant Andrew Self says a man who may be able to assist police with their inquires into a theft from Bundaberg's Autobarn store on March 5, could be the same person.

CCTV IMAGE: Police investigating two offences which may be linked want to speak with this man. Contributed

An image of a blue sedan linked to the man has also been released.

CCTV IMAGE: Police investigating two offences which may be linked want to speak with a man believed to be driving this blue sedan. Contributed

"The male depicted in the images from AutoBarn matches the build and movement of the male at Freedom and we believe at this stage, just going by description, they may be linked," Det Sgt Self said.

"If anyone recognised either of these offenders, which may or may not be the same person, these people may be able to assist with our inquires."

Det Sgt Self said while it was unclear what the man's intentions were at the service station, it would have been terrifying for the 19-year-old store attendant.

"On the 24th of February this year around about 8.30pm a male person has attended the Freedom Service Station, Bundaberg East," he said.

"He had his face covered, he was carrying a bag and he's gestured to the store attendant with a knife, tapping on the window.

Would-be robber knocks on servo door: Footage from a Bundaberg service station shows a man attempting to rob a service station by knocking on the door.

"At this stage we don't know what the man's intentions were, however it did cause a lot of fear to the operator at the time.

"He made no attempt to enter the premises and quickly ran away."

Det Sgt Self said the incident was out of the ordinary.

"It isn't a normal run of the mill robbery as such," he said.

"It could have been a prank, it could be something to do with mental health, its just a strange circumstance at night."

"It's an unusual method of attempting to rouse the attention of the operator, who did the right thing, kept the doors locked and called for police straight away."

Det Self said police did respond on the night.

"Police declared a crime scene and a dog unit operating that night ... attempted to obtain a track of the offender but the track only went so far and we were unable to obtain the rest," he said.

Anyone with any information that may assist police with investigations is urged to call Policelink on 13 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.