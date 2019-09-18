Positives, negatives of Parramatta Eels’ win

Maika Sivo of the Eels during the big win over the Brisbane Broncos.

As Parramatta basks in the glory of their record-breaking win over the Brisbane Broncos last Sunday, Daily Telegraph rugby league expert Fatima Kdouh runs her eye over what's ahead for the club and their fan faithful.

The Eels hit the road for their next match of the finals series to take on the Melbourne Storm at AAMI Park.

Kdouh looks at the positives of going into the game with confidence - and the potential negatives - and the key match-ups.

Mitchell Moses is tackled by Payne Haas during the game againast the Broncos.

POSITIVES AND NEGATIVES

The record-breaking win means the Eels will carry great confidence into the match but they also need to put the emotion of the win behind them and tackle Storm with fresh eyes and fervour.

They have to travel and while they have wonderful momentum, there is a risk of being complacent after the big win. They can't afford to take Storm lightly.

WARNING

Storm will pose a harder task than the Broncos. It will be a massive challenge for the Eels. Storm have a wealth of finals experience and the Eels do not.

Parramatta have to prepare like they didn't win last week. The Broncos were like a training run so it's almost as if the Eels haven't played a finals match yet.

Maika Sivo of the Eels celebrates with fans at Bankwest Stadium.

GOOD NEWS

Is the return of Kane Evans after he was suspended for one match for a careless high tackle

ADVANTAGE

The great form of Mitchell Moses who played his best 40 minutes of football in the first half against the Broncos and currently leads the competition for try assists.

They need him to be at his best again to have a chance of beating Storm

KEY MATCH-UPS

The big one will be Maika Sivo v Suliasi Vunivalu.

In terms of excitement factor this is the match- up of the game.

But there are key clashes across the park, including cam Smith, the 400 game plus veteran, versus the rookie Reed Mahoney playing his first finals series ever.

Clint Gutherson and Ryan Papenhuysen will be another intense battle in the fullbacks.

TIP

This is hard one. I think the Storm but only just. I think the Eels are a really convincing team - and the Raiders really rattled the Storm - so I wouldn't be surprised to see an upset.