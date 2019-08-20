POSITIVE SIGNS: Job ads, salaries rise in Bundy

GOING UP: Seek employment trends for July show the region had a 7.1 per cent increase in job ad growth as well as a 5.5 per cent increase in salary growth.

EMPLOYMENT prospects in Bundaberg and Wide Bay Burnett look to be improving.

Seek employment trends for July show the region had a 7.1 per cent increase in job ad growth as well as a 5.5 per cent increase in salary growth.

Sarina Russo Employment Bundaberg manager Melissa Latter said there seemed to be an increase in the number of opportunities available.

"We've noticed an increase in Seek, there's a massive increase on the Facebook pages as well for employers advertising roles,” Ms Latter said.

"There's also an increase in the number of people looking for work as well.”

Comparatively, Queensland-wide job ad growth has fallen 1.6 per cent while salary growth is only up 3.2 per cent.

The healthcare and medical sector is leading the way for contributions to total job ad growth, followed respectively by the manufacturing, transport and logistics sector and the call centre and customer service sector.

Ms Latter said she had seen a good spread of jobs through the agency in the last week, with a number of people going into support work, factories, retail, and machine operator roles for the end of the crushing season.

"Doctors and nurses do seem to regularly be in there more so than other jobs,” Ms Latter said.

"There's positives and negatives to that. So on the positive you're not seeing the same employers putting the same ad up all the time, which means staff are staying in the jobs once they start.”

The sectors respectively have the 13th, 11th and highest advertised salary growth.

These figures have increased slightly when compared to the figures released in June, where the advertised salary growth was 4.8 per cent.

"On average most people get around that $50,000 mark for a full-time role,” Ms Latter said.

The biggest change comparing the June and July figures is a change in candidate availability, shifting from "low” to "balanced”.

Trends still indicate roles should be easy to fill.

"There are other jobs that go up there regularly.

"One of the important things is to make sure you're looking at those other sources as well,” Ms Latter said.

Unemployment in the Bundaberg region reached 7.3 per cent in March, representing 2985 residents.

It is a level not seen since before June 2011, according to statistics from the Department of Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business.