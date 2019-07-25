CRASH VICTIM: Positive signs but reaching the 'scary' stage

A treasured photo of Natalea Summers and her son Hamish.

A treasured photo of Natalea Summers and her son Hamish. Contributed

THE mum of Rockhampton crash victim Hamish Summers-Lawrie says there have been some positive signs this morning as her son fights for life in hospital.

"He's been lifting his arm a bit, little (hand) squeezes and still moving his bowel," Natalea Summers said.

The 19-year-old remains on life support in Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital's intensive care unit following a fatal single-vehicle car accident on Malchi Nine Mile Road near Rockhampton on July 15.

Natalea said while there had been positive signs over the past two days, her son's battle had hit a hurdle.

"They have him on antibiotics for a chest infection," she said this morning.

"We're still waiting and hoping for some more good signs today.

"It's scary. I just want him to open his eyes."

READ: Crash victim's family plays waiting game

READ: GoFundMe campaign launched for Hamish

READ: The fight for his life enters crucial stage for Hamish

READ: Mum calls on friends to help crash victim pull through

READ: Former workmate remembers Hamish fondly

Natalea is a jockey based in Rockhampton and her partner Darryl Johnston is a horse trainer who runs his operation at Callaghan Park racecourse.

Johnston was himself a jockey until a horror race fall ended his career in 2007 and rendered him a paraplegic.

A GoFundMe campaign for Hamish and his family has so far generated $1670 in donations.