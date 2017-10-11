Positive push on region

INSPIRING: A team of Bundaberg residents are banning together to help inspire the region.

INSPIRING: A team of Bundaberg residents are banning together to help inspire the region. Mikayla Haupt

BUNDABERG's inspiring seven have come together to create a group of committed and community minded entrepreneurs together who are passionate about making a positive impact the region.

Over the past few months, Inspiring Bundy! has run a number of local events that have brought people together and raised awareness and funds for a range of local community groups.

Sandy Barker, Katie Laurie, Wendy Timms, Rebecca Corbet, Angela Dickie, Paul Timms and Katrina Carey (absent from photo) have hosted six outdoor movies and the Bundaberg Night of Style.

Inspiring Bundy! is the brain child of Brisbane based entrepreneur and leadership coach Paul Timms, who recently moved into the area with his wife Wendy and four young children.

"Over the past 20 years, I have been involved in the start-up and growth of dozens of businesses and travelled throughout Australia, New Zealand and Asia,” he said.

"We believe it (Bundy) is the perfect place to raise our young family and grow our businesses.”

The group plans to run a range of community events, workshops and networking sessions in Bundy to bring inspiration to local community groups, schools, businesses and local residents.

Coming up the group has an Inspiring Wellness in the Rosedale Community event on October 13 and an Inspiring Business in the Bundaberg Community on October 18.

For more on Inspiring Bundy! or to get involved visit www.inspiringbundaberg.com or phone1300 889 587.