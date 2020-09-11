Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Orion shopping centre in Springfield.
Orion shopping centre in Springfield.
News

Positive COVID case visited multiple shops in Orion

Lachlan Mcivor
11th Sep 2020 6:41 AM | Updated: 7:25 AM

QUEENSLAND Health has expanded its list of venues where confirmed COVID-19 cases have visited, including a number of shops at Orion shopping centre in Springfield.

A positive case was at the shopping centre on Wednesday, September 2 and arrived at 12.25pm.

A full list of places they visited include:

Big W (between 12.33-12.42pm)

City Beach (between 12.42-12.59pm)

Woolworths (between 1.02-1.13pm)

Stacks Discount Variety (between 1.14-1.19pm)

A positive case then visited Peter McMahon's Swim Factory in Orion from 4-4.30pm on the same day.

Anyone who has been to these locations at the times specified should monitor their health and if they develop any symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested and isolate until a test result has been returned.

A full list of contact tracing locations is available here.

Find a list of testing and fever clinics here.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

More Stories

coronavirus ipswich orion springfield queensland
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        Public tender open for iconic Bundaberg artwork

        Premium Content Public tender open for iconic Bundaberg artwork

        News Requirements for housing popular artwork Denizens of the Deep revealed in...

        Chris Pitt to shoot for his spot in Tokyo

        Premium Content Chris Pitt to shoot for his spot in Tokyo

        Sport The Paralympic shooter said he will continue competing until they kick him out the...

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Politics Help shape the future of our state with our quick-and-easy survey