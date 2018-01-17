Menu
Positive change ahead for IWC medical services

CHANGES: The IWC Stage 2 construction project is full steam ahead.
THE hum of power tools and trucks is heralding a positive year for Bundaberg region, with construction of stage two of the IWC Health and Wellbeing Centre moving ahead quickly.

IWC spokeswoman Janette Young said the construction project would more than double the size of the current IWC Health and Wellbeing Centre complex on Barolin St and enable the business to increase medical and health services.

"We are anticipating it will see our current capabilities around GPs increase from seven to 12,” she said.

The IWC stage two expansion is due to be completed in 2019.

IWC has more than 12,000 patients, both indigenous and non-indigenous, and delivers more than 92,000 episodes of care a year.

About 85 per cent of its patients have one or more chronic diseases and complex conditions.

"IWC is non-government, community-run and a registered charity, committed to transforming health and well-being of all people in our communities,” Ms Young said.

"Our services are delivered free of charge or at subsidised rates and the organisation has a focus on indigenous, disadvantaged, at-risk, vulnerable and frail members of our community.

"The high standing in which IWC is held in our community is undoubtedly a major reason for the success of the IWC submission under the Federal Government Building BetterRegions Fund.

"That submission has provided $7.4 million of the $14.8 million construction costs of the stage two expansion, which is in total a $19.8 million project.”

Ms Young said when IWC opened stage one of its Health and Wellbeing Centre in September 2014, it was met with a positive community response and it has continued to work to meet demand for health, well-being, family and community services.

Topics:  bundaberg construction iwc bundaberg medical services

