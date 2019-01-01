JOBS: Positions you can apply for today.

IF FINDING a new job is your New Year's resolution, here's a few vacant positions to get you started.

Walkers storeperson

Bundaberg Walkers Engineering Ltd is looking for a storeperson to help with stock maintenance.

The duties of the role will include processing stock and formulating packing lists for sub contracts, local and overseas.

To find out more, visit the job listing, and to apply, email a cover letter and resume to results@bundaberg walkers.com.au.

Beauty tutor

ARE you passionate about beauty and hold a TAE qualification?

Then there could be a job waiting for you at Tafe.

The teacher and tutor position will be based at Bundaberg, and will involve conducting tutorials to revise and consolidate learning.

Find out more about the position and how to apply here.

Data analyst

THE Friendly Society Private Hospital is looking for a highly experienced data warehouse analyst for a full-time 12-month contract.

You will have experience in SQL Server 2016 or the latest and MSBI stack experience would be an advantage.

Previous experience in the medical field an advantage.

For more information go to the Friendlies website.