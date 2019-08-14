Ports corp backs Bundy's big seafood festival

Jhonrey Bajuyo and Dominga Eke with the Oceanfest seafood platter ahead of the 2018 festival.

OCEANFEST Bundaberg has reaped the rewards of Gladstone Ports Corporation's Community Investment Program, securing $8000 in funding for the August 24 event.

The corporation increased their investment in the event by $5000 from their previous sponsorship of $3000 in 2018.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said the corporation had been involved in the event since its inception in 2017, providing both monetary and in-kind sponsorship.

"We saw an opportunity to increase our involvement in the event this year, it's important to us that we make a real and positive contribution to the communities in which we operate,” Mr Walker said.

"We are pleased to be sponsoring a new addition to the festival this year, The Reef Room.

"The Reef Room will be hosting a number of guest speakers discussing reef education and awareness topics, underwater prints by local Bundaberg photographer Tracy Olive and a coral aquarium display by Inter Fish.

"The festival has a range of ocean orientated displays and workshops, making it fantastic for the whole family and definitely an event for your weekend agenda if you're around the region.”

Oceanfest Event Coordinator Gary Kirk said the Rotary Club of Bundaberg Sunrise was working to establish the event as a premiere event on the Bundaberg Calendar.

"We are building on the festival every year, this year we will see the inclusion of the Reef Room which is directly sponsored by GPC,” Mr Kirk said.

"Oceanfest promotes the local, wild catch seafood, harvested from the Southern Great Barrier Reef and Bundaberg waters.

"The festival is for those who enjoy seafood fresh from the ocean, local entertainment and it's a wonderful opportunity to utilise our picturesque Port Marina precinct while supporting our community.”

For information on the Community Investment Program visit www.gpcl.com.au/community/community-investment-program.