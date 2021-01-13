Portable water tank used by emergency services stolen

Bundaberg police are investigating the theft of an onion tank from Buxton.

Portable equipment used to assist firefighters and rescue aircrafts has been stolen, with the incident now under investigated by Bundaberg police.

A yellow onion tank with a red tarp was taken from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) from 2pm and within the space of 24 hours, between December 10 and December 11.

Last seen on Buxton Rd, between the North and South Railway and Bruce Highway, the portable onion tank is used as a water storage dam by firefighters and aircrafts and is very bulky when folded.

If you have any information or can assist police with their investigation, please contact Policelink, by phoning 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quoting the reference number QP2002581233.