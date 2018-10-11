PORT PLAN: Exploring region's untapped potential

UNLEASHING the region's untapped economic potential is critical when it comes to securing more jobs for Wide Bay Burnett.

A report prepared by the Bundaberg Regional Council, Widebay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils and Gladstone Ports Corporation has revealed the region's fresh bid for an economically prosperous future.

Despite a positive outlook, the Wide Bay Burnett has a problem.

The region has the nation's highest level of recorded unemployment.

"It also has untapped economic potential locked away in its agricultural and mineral resources, along with its tourism sector and port infrastructure," the report stated.

"The future economic prosperity of the Wide Bay Burnett relies on aligning the region's comparative advantages withnational and global demand. In industries where the region can produce, make or offer services others want, is where the Wide Bay Burnett's best opportunities for economic prosperity will be delivered."

To examine the role greater infrastructure investment could play in supporting the region's future economic prosperity, Deloitte Access Economics Pty Ltd was commissioned to assess global trends and trade opportunities the region should position itself around, what is required to better connect the region's economy and trade opportunities with domestic and international markets, and the economic impact of greater public investment in infrastructure that connects the region's trade potential with larger markets.